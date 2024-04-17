Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.00 on Monday. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $22,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

