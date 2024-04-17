Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $64.75

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $66.20. Nuvalent shares last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 30,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,500 shares of company stock worth $75,792,875 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

