Nxt Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is talk.jelurida.com. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

