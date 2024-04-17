Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $585.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $585.77 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.72 or 0.04875470 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00053938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09370489 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $35,635,699.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

