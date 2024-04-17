OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OFG

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.