Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.35. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 213,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $889.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Olaplex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.