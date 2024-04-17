Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Financial Contrast

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Medical Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $169.60 million 16.61 -$31.60 million ($0.25) -90.64 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Medical Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -18.63% -6.50% -5.63% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Medical Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 4 0 0 2.00 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%.

Summary

Medical Imaging beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. Its products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and data analysis and bioinformatics services. In addition, the company offers Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) data processing software, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, perform data analysis including visualizations, and statistical modelling; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for Olink community to accelerate proteomics. It sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in Sweden, the United States, rest of the Americas, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

