Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.69 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

