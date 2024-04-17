OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 30.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 85,720 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $49,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

