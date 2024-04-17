Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $5,932.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,993.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00740423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00127017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00196565 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00104727 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,541,021 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

