Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.66 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 58818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

PLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock has a market cap of C$543.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.0915631 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

