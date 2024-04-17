PayPay Securities Corp Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABDFree Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LABD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $173,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 357,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 74.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $5,441,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:LABD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 12,179,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

