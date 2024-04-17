Pharvaris Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

PHVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Pharvaris Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.