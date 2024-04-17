Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 532 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647,906. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

