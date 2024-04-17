ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $64.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

