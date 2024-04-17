Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $744.78. 1,085,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

