Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $603,390 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

