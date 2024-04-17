Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

