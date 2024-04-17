Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lowered by Scotiabank (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst C. Bean now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Get EQT alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

EQT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 649,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.