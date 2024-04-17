Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreased by Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUN

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $14,380,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.58%.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.