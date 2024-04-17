Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$40.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.32.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

