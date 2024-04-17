Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 3.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

