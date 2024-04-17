Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $740,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. 14,218,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,559,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $725.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

