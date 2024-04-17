Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $786,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,514 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $85,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 17,309,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,269,668. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

