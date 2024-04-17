Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,016 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 17,478,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,803. The stock has a market cap of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

