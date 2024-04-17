Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 149,993 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Samsara makes up 4.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,622,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 303,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,038 shares of company stock worth $55,006,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.56. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

