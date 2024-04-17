Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.64), with a volume of 117231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).

Redcentric Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.73.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Redcentric

In other Redcentric news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 604,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £761,794.74 ($948,331.56). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 612,599 shares of company stock valued at $77,229,474. Company insiders own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

