Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 49.20.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:RDDT opened at 41.14 on Monday. Reddit has a twelve month low of 39.32 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reddit stock. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

