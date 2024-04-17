Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$45.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

