Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) recently:

4/5/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/5/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRUS opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

