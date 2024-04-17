Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Seelos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.08) -183.50 Seelos Therapeutics $2.20 million 2.39 -$37.88 million N/A N/A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -6.24% -6.09% Seelos Therapeutics -1,719.56% N/A -517.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Seelos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,077.10%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seelos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, a peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008 for the treatment of pediatric indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an H3 receptor antagonist; and SLS-012. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.