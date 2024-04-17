Reviewing Scilex (SCLX) and Its Competitors

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – General” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Scilex to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scilex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million -$114.33 million -0.90 Scilex Competitors $17.84 billion $1.07 billion -563.89

Scilex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Scilex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scilex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scilex Competitors 466 1822 2445 6 2.42

Scilex currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies have a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -244.60% N/A -112.17% Scilex Competitors -51.39% -21.14% -9.96%

Risk and Volatility

Scilex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex’s peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scilex peers beat Scilex on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

