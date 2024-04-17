Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.20.

Reddit stock opened at 41.14 on Monday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 39.32 and a 52 week high of 74.90.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reddit stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

