Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 162,559 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,559 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 6.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $389,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 1,619,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.