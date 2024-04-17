Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 348,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,337 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $505.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,294. The company has a market capitalization of $433.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

