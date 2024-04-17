Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of FOX worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

FOX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 340,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.