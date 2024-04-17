Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 37,239 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 2.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.45% of Ryanair worth $135,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314,588 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

RYAAY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 208,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

