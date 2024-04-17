Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,870. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

