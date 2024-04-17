Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seed Innovations Stock Up 7.7 %

LON:SEED opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 million, a PE ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.97. Seed Innovations has a 52-week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.37.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seed Innovations

In other news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 4,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($116,394.87). Corporate insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.