Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Sempra by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SRE traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. 3,486,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,486. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

