Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

