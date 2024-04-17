Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

