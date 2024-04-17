Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,982,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

