Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $140.35 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

