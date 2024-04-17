Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 868,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

