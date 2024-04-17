Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.