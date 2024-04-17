ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.00.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $744.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $768.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

