Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 28,933 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 40,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.