Sfmg LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,869,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,256,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.11, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.