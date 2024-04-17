Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 230,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,610. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
